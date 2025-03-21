Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.7 %

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average is $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,770.17. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $509,165.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,885.92. The trade was a 26.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.