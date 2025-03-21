Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,399 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day moving average of $107.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $93.64 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.6159 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.