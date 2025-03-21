Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 33,474 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. The trade was a 0.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HOMB shares. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.