Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 2,431 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSPFree Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Insperity worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 26.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 493.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $87.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $68.79 and a one year high of $110.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.59%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $2,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,584 shares in the company, valued at $36,812,762.88. The trade was a 5.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen H. Masterson acquired 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.75 per share, with a total value of $150,491.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,479. This trade represents a 11.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

