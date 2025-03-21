Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 124.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,373 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of EPR Properties worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.72.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 221.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,395.01. This trade represents a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,321.30. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

