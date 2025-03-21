Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,326 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 437.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,237.60. This represents a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $617,953.59. The trade was a 7.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and sold 21,797 shares valued at $7,436,255. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $327.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.16. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $245.69 and a 12 month high of $393.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

