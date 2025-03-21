Insider Selling: WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Sells £320,119.28 in Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Scott sold 50,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 634 ($8.22), for a total value of £320,119.28 ($415,092.43).
WPP Stock Up 1.4 %
LON:WPP opened at GBX 630.18 ($8.17) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67. WPP plc has a 1-year low of GBX 604.20 ($7.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 903 ($11.71). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 717.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 774.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.
WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. WPP had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.49) to GBX 960 ($12.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.
At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.
