Insider Selling: Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) EVP Sells 39,446 Shares of Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) EVP Sherrell Smith sold 39,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,098,571.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,849.20. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sherrell Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Sherrell Smith sold 36,773 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $981,103.64.

UTI traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $26.52. 1,674,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,446. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $30.56.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTI shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Securities upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

