Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CAO Sells $29,781.45 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $29,781.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,963,224.37. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Barrysmith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Mark Barrysmith sold 12,019 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $305,522.98.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Mark Barrysmith sold 1,395 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $30,243.60.

On Thursday, January 16th, Mark Barrysmith sold 1,362 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $29,841.42.

NYSE:U opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $30.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.27.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on U. HSBC upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citizens Jmp upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Unity Software from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Unity Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

