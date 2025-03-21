Insider Selling: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) CFO Sells $46,330.35 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,365 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $46,330.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,573.77. The trade was a 21.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Katrina O’connell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GAP alerts:

On Friday, March 14th, Katrina O’connell sold 80,029 shares of GAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,628,590.15.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GAP stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

GAP Increases Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GAP shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on GAP from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Read Our Latest Report on GAP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GAP stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of GAP at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.