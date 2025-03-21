Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells 7,131 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $330,093.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,628.80. This trade represents a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $49.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. Research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

