Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells 1,065 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $143,743.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,755.10. The trade was a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timmi Zalatoris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Timmi Zalatoris sold 736 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.45, for a total transaction of $101,163.20.

On Monday, March 17th, Timmi Zalatoris sold 775 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $106,500.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.7 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $139.77 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $178.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,554,000 after purchasing an additional 56,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,464,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,843,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,231,000 after purchasing an additional 168,605 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,139,000 after purchasing an additional 294,553 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

