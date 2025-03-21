Insider Selling: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Sells 79,762 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 79,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $728,227.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,908.81. This represents a 29.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OppFi Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $857.40 million, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.63. OppFi Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. OppFi had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 35.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in OppFi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in OppFi by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OppFi in the third quarter worth $136,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPFI. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities cut shares of OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 price objective on OppFi in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

