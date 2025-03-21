Insider Selling: KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Sells $961,210.00 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,134.47. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $72.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,951,000 after purchasing an additional 68,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KBR by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,016,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,185,000 after buying an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of KBR by 12,326.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,242,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,323 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,868,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,167,000 after acquiring an additional 451,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KBR by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,033 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

