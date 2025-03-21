Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 13,552 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $135,113.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,646,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,239,742.55. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,981 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $98,512.47.

On Thursday, March 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,117 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $91,558.85.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,404 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $85,200.24.

On Thursday, March 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,688 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $82,622.88.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,406 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $100,417.90.

On Thursday, February 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,012 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $84,766.96.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,026 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $76,864.44.

On Thursday, February 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,720 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $94,176.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,856 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $149,783.36.

On Thursday, February 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $113,344.00.

EverCommerce Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EVCM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 153,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $536,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 318,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 161.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 63,139 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

