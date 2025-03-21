Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) CEO Sells $2,350,400.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.80, for a total transaction of $2,350,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ahn Luis Von also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.79, for a total transaction of $3,478,320.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $2,568,000.00.

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $306.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $441.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.22.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Duolingo by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

