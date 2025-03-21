Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO Sells $300,083.34 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $300,083.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,320.51. This represents a 6.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

K Christopher Farkas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, K Christopher Farkas sold 2,453 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $851,191.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $327.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $245.69 and a 12-month high of $393.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.16.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,634,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,289,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $503,009,000 after acquiring an additional 84,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,977,000 after acquiring an additional 107,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

