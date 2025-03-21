Insider Selling: Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) SVP Sells 1,132 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $27,145.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,907.22. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CLW opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $396.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.84). Clearwater Paper had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 10.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 23.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

