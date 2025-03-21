Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Sells 12,231 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,120,374.04. The trade was a 13.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.08. 3,151,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,953. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.90 and a 200 day moving average of $281.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 26,761.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,897,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chubb by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,392,000 after buying an additional 1,403,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,972,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

