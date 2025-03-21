Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Sells 9,875 Shares of Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 9,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $316,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,166,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,591,617.68. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 100 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,200.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 11,829 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $386,926.59.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,323 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $272,245.33.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

NYSE:VTOL traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $31.38. 308,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $898.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.39. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $353.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 287.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Featured Articles

