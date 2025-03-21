Insider Selling: Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Director Sells $182,521.60 in Stock

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 15,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $182,521.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,273.28. This trade represents a 6.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ascent Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ACNT opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ascent Industries Co. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $130.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter. Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ascent Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascent Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ascent Industries by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ascent Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Ascent Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ascent Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

