Insider Selling: Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Director Sells $182,521.60 in Stock

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 15,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $182,521.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,273.28. This trade represents a 6.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ascent Industries Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ ACNT opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ascent Industries Co. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $130.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64.
Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter. Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.
About Ascent Industries
Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.
