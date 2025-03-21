Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Purchases £137.27 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy acquired 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.81) per share, with a total value of £137.27 ($178.00).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesco alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, Ken Murphy acquired 35 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £138.25 ($179.27).

On Friday, January 17th, Ken Murphy acquired 38 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £138.32 ($179.36).

Tesco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 324 ($4.20) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 366.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 362.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 277.50 ($3.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 398.10 ($5.16). The firm has a market cap of £21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 410 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesco

Tesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.