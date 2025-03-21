Insider Buying: MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) CEO Purchases $18,500.00 in Stock

MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert E. Dixon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $18,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,186.55. This trade represents a 10.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MKZR opened at $1.71 on Friday. MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $6.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacKenzie Realty Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

About MacKenzie Realty Capital

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

