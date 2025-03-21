Insider Buying: Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI) CFO Acquires $249,841.40 in Stock

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) CFO Tom George Vadaketh acquired 40,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $249,841.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,072.20. This trade represents a 43.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Enviri Trading Down 1.7 %

NVRI opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Enviri Co. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.19.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $558.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enviri

Enviri Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRI. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Enviri by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 399,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enviri during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enviri by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 164,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 132,718 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Enviri in the third quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Enviri by 34.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

