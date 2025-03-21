Insider Buying: Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Director Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director Bruce Douglas Hansen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.08 per share, with a total value of C$36,458.99.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

EFR traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.72. The firm has a market cap of C$863.09 million, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.54. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.43 and a 12 month high of C$10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.