Insider Buying: Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Director Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director Bruce Douglas Hansen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.08 per share, with a total value of C$36,458.99.
Energy Fuels Stock Performance
EFR traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.72. The firm has a market cap of C$863.09 million, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.54. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.43 and a 12 month high of C$10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.
About Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Fuels
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.