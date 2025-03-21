Insider Buying: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Palomaki bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,813.56. This represents a 0.63 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Palomaki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Eric Palomaki purchased 1,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $14,010.00.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CMT stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.74. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 149,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 282,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 104,515 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on Core Molding Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

