Insider Buying: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Palomaki bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,813.56. This represents a 0.63 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Eric Palomaki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 14th, Eric Palomaki purchased 1,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $14,010.00.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CMT stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.74. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.41.
Separately, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on Core Molding Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
