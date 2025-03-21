Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) is Aikya Investment Management Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Aikya Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,251 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for about 9.1% of Aikya Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aikya Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $21,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.05 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. CLSA upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

