Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Update

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Informa Trading Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $20.55 on Friday. Informa has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11.
Informa Company Profile
