Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Update

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Informa Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $20.55 on Friday. Informa has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

