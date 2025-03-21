Industrial Stocks To Watch Now – March 20th

Tesla, Broadcom, Accenture, Micron Technology, and Chevron are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks refer to shares of companies engaged in the production of goods, construction, and other industrial services such as transportation and machinery. These stocks are often seen as a barometer of economic health, with their performance closely tied to the overall business cycle and manufacturing trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,897,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,821,048. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.02. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $3.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,097,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,092,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.69 billion, a PE ratio of 155.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Accenture stock traded down $22.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $301.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,666,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,423. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.78. Accenture has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $188.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.56. 12,061,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,677,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.23. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.20. 4,481,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,356. The company has a market capitalization of $289.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

