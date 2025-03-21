Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $4,071,000. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 679,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $85.03 and a twelve month high of $105.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.31.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

