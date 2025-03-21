Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,399 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4,423.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,480,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,576 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,922,000 after buying an additional 37,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,020,000. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,968,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 826,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,657,000 after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.