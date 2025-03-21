Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1,116.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,567 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

