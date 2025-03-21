Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 111.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $234.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.31. The company has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

