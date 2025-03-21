Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,337 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.55.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

