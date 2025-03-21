Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1,059.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,813,061,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $566.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $545.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

