Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ferrari by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth about $257,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RACE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.14.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE opened at $443.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $455.90 and a 200-day moving average of $454.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $399.27 and a 1-year high of $509.13.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

