Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,621 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARM by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 13,453 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in ARM by 150.1% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,581,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 89.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARM shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

ARM Stock Performance

ARM stock opened at $119.07 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.61 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average of $140.84. The company has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

