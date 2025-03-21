Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Impinj from $182.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Impinj to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.44.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $90.05 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $239.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.12.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 11.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $823,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,627.28. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 210 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $30,672.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,352.74. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,323 shares of company stock worth $2,454,588. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

