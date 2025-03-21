Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 23224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 48.63% and a negative net margin of 3,014.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on IMNM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Insider Transactions at Immunome

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $1,162,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 669,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,679. The trade was a 28.87 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Immunome by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Immunome by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunome Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $690.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

