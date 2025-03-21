Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 48.63% and a negative net margin of 3,014.59%. The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million.

Immunome Stock Up 1.1 %

Immunome stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.93. Immunome has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $1,162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,679. This trade represents a 28.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMNM. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

