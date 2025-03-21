Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 48.63% and a negative net margin of 3,014.59%. The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million.
Immunome Stock Up 1.1 %
Immunome stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.93. Immunome has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $1,162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,679. This trade represents a 28.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on IMNM
About Immunome
Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Immunome
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Word-of-Mouth Winners: 2 Stocks Growing Without Big Ad Budgets
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Cybersecurity Stocks Surge as $32B Deal Reshapes the Industry
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Could Palantir’s R1 Deal Be the Catalyst for a Stock Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.