Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 0.79. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 807,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $23,994,085.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,144,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,721,463.20. This represents a 60.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,868,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 328,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 53,378 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Immunocore by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

