Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

IMUX stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. Immunic has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Immunic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunic by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,168,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immunic in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

