IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and traded as low as $7.50. IEH shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 200 shares.
IEH Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.
IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IEH had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 3.51%.
About IEH
IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.
