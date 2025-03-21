IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in IDEX by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in IDEX by 475.0% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX stock opened at $183.89 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $177.71 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

