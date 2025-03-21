ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $250.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s previous close.

ICLR has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on ICON Public from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $284.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $221.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $183.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.86. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $174.93 and a 12-month high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. ICON Public had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 177,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in ICON Public by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 158,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in ICON Public by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 97,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 51,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

