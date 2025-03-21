iBio (NYSE:IBIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Shares of NYSE:IBIO opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. iBio has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In other news, Director David Arkowitz acquired 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $49,999.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,999.04. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.
