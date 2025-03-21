iBio (NYSE:IBIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

iBio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBIO opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. iBio has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at iBio

In other news, Director David Arkowitz acquired 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $49,999.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,999.04. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iBio Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iBio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBio, Inc. ( NYSE:IBIO Free Report ) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,775 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of iBio worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

