iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,727 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $161.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

