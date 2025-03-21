iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,184 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 614,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $2,795,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.92.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.05. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.16 and a twelve month high of $109.52. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.43%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.