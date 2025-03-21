iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,725 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 894.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 935.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $302.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.50. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 3.36. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

