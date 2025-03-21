iA Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.18. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $93.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

